Kelowna restaurateurs launch petition urging action on crime, street disorder after latest incident

Rhonda and David Lindsay have owned the Train Station Pub in downtown Kelowna, B.C., for 14 years, but say it is becoming increasingly difficult and unsafe to operate the business.

“In the early years, we didn’t have these problems,” said pub co-owner David Lindsay, referring to crime-related issues such as vandalism and public drug use.

The couple has launched an online petition calling on the province to act following the latest incident at the restaurant, which could have resulted in their patrons being hurt.

Last Monday, a man walked by the outdoor dining patio and threw a glass bottle at it with full force.

Surveillance footage shows shards of glass flying onto the patio.

“Five, six minutes earlier, we had a guest with a dog sitting right there…and another table, two or three tables down, also witnessed it,” David Lindsay said. “Luckily there was nobody sitting there but it could have been different for sure.”

A couple of weeks prior, a man, who the pub owners say they recognized having a weapon in the past, locked himself in a stall in the women’s washroom with another patron next to him.

“We sat on hold I think it was about seven minutes with RCMP until we got through,” Rhonda Lindsay said. “We had to figure out a way to get them out, which we ended up using bug spray for. We don’t want to have to do that…but when you are on your own, what do you do.”

After ongoing pleas with no action, the Lindsay’s have taken to Change.org, hoping it spurs the province to do more to help Kelowna businesses dealing with vandalism, break and enters, shoplifting and other unsafe incidents.

The petition reads in part, “Our team members are being asked to act as crisis responders. Our guests are exposed to unpredictable situations. And our businesses are left to absorb the cost, risk, and emotional toll.”

“We’ve had lip service for years, ” David Lindsay said. “We’ve met with the city and RCMP…there’s only so much in their hands. We need to take this up the flag pole and the province needs to get serious about it.”

B.C.’s minister of state for community safety told Global News the province is well aware of the concerns raised by businesses.

“I visited Kelowna and met many of the same business owners and community members,” said Terry Yung. “I’m very optimistic to work closely with the Kelowna community, with the mayor and council, as well as the RCMP detachment to make some positive changes.”

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce said it’s not surprised an online petition has been launched, adding it speaks to the desperation many entrepreneurs are feeling over the inability to operate viable businesses given the crime-related issues.

“They’re all experiencing it, whether it’s property crime, shoplifting is like an epidemic here and just, you know, people loitering around properties, employees not feeling safe,” said Chamber CEO George Greenwood.

Greenwood said the Chamber is regularly fielding calls from concerned business operators – many of whom he said express deep frustration at the inaction to solve the problem.

Greenwood said the city and RCMP have done a lot to try and combat the problem but the necessary changes need to come from higher levels of government.

“I really commend the city for all of the efforts they’re doing. They have limited resources,’ Greenwood said. “They’re not getting resources from the province. We hear lots of words coming out. We hear tragic events happening here in Kelowna and the federal government saying there’s going to be reform. Well, that needed to happen years ago, and we’re suffering the results of it now.”

Greenwood fears if improvements aren’t made, some businesses will call it quits.

“They’re going to close some of these businesses. They have no other option right now. They’re paying for extra security. They’re losing staff. They’re having difficult time staffing,” Greenwood said. “They’re just going to close.”

Rhonda Lindsay fears inaction may also result in someone getting seriously hurt, whether during an incident or while taking matters into their own hands.

“People are so desensitized and so fed up that someone will do something in a moment and that is not what we need,” she said.