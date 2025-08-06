Pair of climbers, 1 injured, rescued from sheer B.C. mountain face

Send this page to someone via email

Members of three search and rescue groups combined efforts to save two climbers off the sheer rock face of Yak Peak near Hope, B.C., early Wednesday after one of the climbers fell and injured their head.

North Shore Search and Rescue says in a social media statement that they went in late Tuesday, but weather was rapidly deteriorating and the climbers were hanging mid-face on the 2,100-metre peak.

It says a hoist crew in a helicopter tried to get over the climbers, but conditions were too dangerous and they had to give up the attempt.

1:37 Drone saves lost dog from jaws of coyote in dramatic rescue

Another helicopter rescue attempt early Wednesday was also turned back because of clouds and rain, which prompted the start of a rope rescue by mountain teams from Hope and Chilliwack.

Story continues below advertisement

The statement says a helicopter with a fresh crew was finally able to get above the climbers to lower to two rescue technicians who brought in fall protection.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The injured climber was hoisted out first and then his partner, in what the statement says was a rescue “involving night flying, technical pick offs, mountain rescue, and complex hoists.”