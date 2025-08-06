Menu

Pair of climbers, 1 injured, rescued from sheer B.C. mountain face

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2025 9:33 pm
1 min read
Members of three search and rescue groups combined efforts to save two climbers off the face of Yak Peak near Hope, B.C., early Wednesday after one of the climbers fell and sustained a head injury as shown in this handout image taken from North Shore Rescue Facebook posting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - North Shore Rescue (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Members of three search and rescue groups combined efforts to save two climbers off the face of Yak Peak near Hope, B.C., early Wednesday after one of the climbers fell and sustained a head injury as shown in this handout image taken from North Shore Rescue Facebook posting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - North Shore Rescue (Mandatory Credit).
Members of three search and rescue groups combined efforts to save two climbers off the sheer rock face of Yak Peak near Hope, B.C., early Wednesday after one of the climbers fell and injured their head.

North Shore Search and Rescue says in a social media statement that they went in late Tuesday, but weather was rapidly deteriorating and the climbers were hanging mid-face on the 2,100-metre peak.

It says a hoist crew in a helicopter tried to get over the climbers, but conditions were too dangerous and they had to give up the attempt.

Another helicopter rescue attempt early Wednesday was also turned back because of clouds and rain, which prompted the start of a rope rescue by mountain teams from Hope and Chilliwack.

The statement says a helicopter with a fresh crew was finally able to get above the climbers to lower to two rescue technicians who brought in fall protection.

The injured climber was hoisted out first and then his partner, in what the statement says was a rescue “involving night flying, technical pick offs, mountain rescue, and complex hoists.”

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

