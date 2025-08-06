Menu

Crime

Man accused of murder after bodies found in burned Bracebridge home confirmed dead

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 6, 2025 6:46 pm
1 min read
Police say the man wanted for murder after three bodies were found in Bracebridge, Ont., has been confirmed dead, following a days-long manhunt in cottage country.

Last Friday, around 8 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police were called to a home on Beatrice Town Line Road after receiving reports of gunfire.

Police arrived at the home to find a body outside and the property engulfed in flames. On Sunday, two more bodies were confirmed to be inside the destroyed remains of the home.

During the initial response, police warned residents to shelter in place. The emergency warning was lifted early on Sunday.

The body found outside the home was identified as 60-year-old Paul Gray. The two bodies located inside the home required a post-mortem and have now been identified.

One was 59-year-old Anita Gray, the other was 29-year-old Mitchell Gray, police said. The latter had been wanted for murder and was the subject of an urgent police hunt.

Police said Anita and Paul died of gunshot wounds, while Mitchell was believed to have died of smoke inhalation.

Neighbours had previously told Global News that Mitchell lived with his mother and father in the home that burned down. Police did not confirm their relationship in Wednesday’s update.

“The OPP would like to thank the public and media for their patience and cooperation throughout this investigation,” police said in their update.

“We appreciate your continued interest and support as we work to provide updates accurately and responsibly.”

— with files from Global News’ Prisha Dev and Sean O’Shea

