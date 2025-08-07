Winnipeg to host pickleball nationals Aug. 19-24

See more sharing options

The Pickleball Canada National Championship is being held in Winnipeg this year at the Taylor Tennis Centre.

“It helps Pickleball Manitoba in many, many ways through exposure and membership increase and it brings the sport to the forefront,” Pickleball Manitoba president Ted Fardoe said.

The tournament will welcome more than 700 athletes from under 18 to over 70 years old.

It comes at a time when pickleball is seeing a lot of growth in Manitoba.

For the full story, watch the video above.