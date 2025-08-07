Menu

Sports

Winnipeg to host pickleball nationals Aug. 19-24

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted August 7, 2025 9:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg to host pickleball nationals Aug. 19-24'
Winnipeg to host pickleball nationals Aug. 19-24
The Pickleball Canada National Championship is being held in Winnipeg this year at the Taylor Tennis Centre. Global's Teagan Rasche has more on what this means for the growth of the sport.
The Pickleball Canada National Championship is being held in Winnipeg this year at the Taylor Tennis Centre.

“It helps Pickleball Manitoba in many, many ways through exposure and membership increase and it brings the sport to the forefront,” Pickleball Manitoba president Ted Fardoe said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The tournament will welcome more than 700 athletes from under 18 to over 70 years old.

It comes at a time when pickleball is seeing a lot of growth in Manitoba.

For the full story, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

