Nova Scotia releases plan on future transport needs for Halifax and surrounding area

The Nova Scotia government has released its plan to address the transportation needs of the most populous part of the province.

Public Works Minister Fred Tilley says the goal of the Regional Transportation Plan is to transform the transportation system for Halifax and those areas within an hour’s drive of the port city.

Tilley says the government has identified several projects for study, including an inter-municipal bus service, a core street review in Halifax, options for a new harbour bridge, new ferry terminals and new highway corridors.

The minister says work previously announced, such as a passenger rail feasibility study for the Halifax area, will soon see requests for proposals.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender says the government’s document reads like a wish list and will do little in the short term to relieve growing traffic congestion in Atlantic Canada’s largest city.

Interim Liberal leader Derek Mombourquette says the report lacks urgency and is little more than a “study of studies.”