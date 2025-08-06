Police investigate mysterious death of fashion designer on New York yacht

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives in the Hamptons are investigating after a young, up-and-coming fashion designer was found dead on a yacht.

Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, a Irish swimwear designer who relocated to Manhattan to pursue her dreams, was found dead on a vessel moored at the Montauk Yacht Club in East Hampton on Long Island, N.Y., around 12 a.m. Tuesday.

The Suffolk County Police Department said they responded to a 911 call by a man who found the 33-year-old woman unconscious. Good Samaritans had attempted to administer CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Nolan-O’Slatarra, originally from Carlow in Ireland, moved to the U.S. when she was 26, according to the Irish Independent. She told the outlet in 2024 that she was a “small town girl who needed to get out to achieve her big dreams.”

View image in full screen Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra was the founder of East x East, specializing in resort and designer swimwear. Martha Nolan / Facebook

“I always knew I wanted to be successful, that I was money-driven, business-driven — and that fashion is a tough industry and it would be a slow road,” she told the outlet.

She was the founder of fashion brand East x East, specializing in resort and designer swimwear. She also worked as a marketing consultant, according to her LinkedIn bio.

The brand was operating a pop-up store in Montauk for the summer, according to a social media post.

The Montauk Yacht Club, a 16-acre waterfront property, expressed its condolences following her death.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic incident that took place,” a spokesperson told CBS News. “Our team is cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff.”

Members of the yacht club described Nolan-O’Slatarra as “very friendly” and “always smiling.” “She was well known in the community,” one member told The New York Post. “There’s going to be a lot of conversation out of this.”

After a preliminary investigation, police have ruled her cause of death as inconclusive and say an autopsy will be conducted for further information.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to the Irish Independent it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.