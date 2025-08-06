Collect Aeroplan points? How you earn them could be changing

Send this page to someone via email

The way that Aeroplan members earn points is changing next year — and how much you’ll earn will depend on how much you spend instead of how far you go.

Currently, Air Canada’s Aeroplan members earn points based on a percentage of the miles they’ve flown.

For example, a business class member can earn 150 per cent of the miles flown compared with 25 per cent if flying standard economy within Canada.

Under the new plan starting Jan. 1, 2026, members will earn one point for every dollar spent on Air Canada base fares and surcharges.

The airline says in a news release that applicable taxes, fees and third-party charges don’t count.

“As far as winners and losers, yeah, people who are paying business class cash fares will definitely see better benefits compared to those who are, say, travelling on the cheapest fare in basic or economy,” said Barry Choi, personal finance and travel expert.

“This is the way loyalty programs should work, the people who are spending the most should get the best rewards and the people who aren’t spending much or looking for the cheapest fares, they’re not going to get much in return.”

But those holding status with Aeroplan can earn even more, from two to six times the points per dollar.

How this breaks down depends on what level you are: a 25K status member will earn double the points while a Super Elite would get six times the points.

The new points system is also coming with a way for Air Canada travellers to try and get closer to status, through Status Qualifying Credits (SQC).

These SQCs can be earned through eligible flight purchases, Aeroplan credit card spending, and activity with the program’s travel and everyday partners, like Starbucks or Star Alliance airline members.

Two SQC points can be earned per dollar spent on standard economy and eUpgrade add-ons, while four SQCs are earned on economy flex or higher. Basic economy won’t be eligible.

The five levels of Elite status requires a certain number of SQCs, with 25,000 required for 25K status, up to 125,000 SQCs for Super Elite.

How it works and how it compares to previous system

Depending on your status and fare type, you could see yourself earn more or less than you would under the current system.

A person flying from Toronto to Calgary on Sept. 15 on flex economy — the fare in which you earn 100 per cent of the points — would earn about 1,726 points, the estimated number of miles you’d fly on the flight.

If a person flew the same trip under the new points system on flex economy, they’d earn only about 190 points for the $190 fare cost. However, they would earn 760 SQCs towards status for having booked a flex fare.

Status would see a person get more points, however, with a 25K member earning 380 Aeroplan points, while a 50K member would receive 760 points.

Long-haul flights will also see changes, but status and a higher fare would mean a bigger benefit.

A regular traveller flying Toronto to London on Sept. 15 on a flex economy fare would earn about 1,128 Aeroplan points and 4,512 SQC points, compared with the approximately 3,550 Aeroplan points they’d earn now.

A 50K status member, on the other hand, would earn 4,512 Aeroplan points and the same number of SQCs.

Business class flyers, however, appear to be the ones to benefit the most from the new system.

That same Toronto to London flight under the current system would earn 3,550 Aeroplan points for flex fare or higher, but starting Jan. 1, a business class passenger would earn 10,298 Aeroplan points and 41,192 SQCs.

But if a 35K member booked the flight, they’d earn 30,894 Aeroplan points and 41,192 SQCs.

“Someone who’s just casually booking business fares because they’ve saved enough and they’re looking to travel luxury could potentially earn status now and I think that’s a big game changer,” Choi said.