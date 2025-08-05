Convicted B.C. killer and bank robber Shawn Merrick up for parole

Send this page to someone via email

Convicted killer Shawn Merrick is up for parole, prompting concerns from his victim’s family.

Shelley Devoe was just 42 years old when she was murdered by Shawn Merrick. Her body was discovered on Burke Mountain in Coquitlam in 2006.

Merrick shot Devoe, believing she had stolen some cocaine. Later, he was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 10 years.

“She was absolutely gorgeous and beautiful,” Devoe’s daughter Melinda Russell told Global News.

“She liked to dance, and she was very crafty. She was a very, very strong, smart, intimidating woman. And you definitely knew she was in a room. So, such a beautiful being. And yeah, we miss her a whole lot.”

In 2015, Merrick escaped from the Mission Institution.

While on the lam for six weeks, he committed six bank robberies, prompting an extensive manhunt.

Merrick was arrested after he was discovered hiding on the roof of a house in Langley.

He was subsequently sentenced to 11 additional years in prison. Now, he’s up for parole.

Devoe’s daughter is deeply concerned.

“I’ve looked at the progress reports that Corrections Canada has sent me, and personally, I don’t see any significant progress there on the inmate’s part or any significant interventions that might say this fella is better,” Russell said.

Shawn Merrick’s parole hearing is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.