9-year-old girl on skateboard hit and killed by truck in Spruce Grove

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 5, 2025 5:58 pm
1 min read
A girl playing on a skateboard rolled off her driveway and was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup on a cul-de-sac in Spruce Grove on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. View image in full screen
A girl playing on a skateboard rolled off her driveway and was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup on a cul-de-sac in Spruce Grove on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. Global News
A young girl playing in front of a home was hit and killed by a truck Tuesday morning west of Edmonton.

Parkland RCMP responded just before 9 a.m. to Hartwick Manor, a cul-de-sac in the Harvest Ridge subdivision of Spruce Grove.

RCMP said their initial investigation revealed a nine-year-old girl was sitting on a skateboard, rolling off the driveway into the street, when she was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The girl was taken to hospital with critical injuries and later died.  The driver of the pick up was not injured.

People in the area were seen upset, with crying children being comforted by adults.

Police remained on scene for several hours investigating, during which the truck was seen loaded up onto a tow truck and taken away.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

