Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

NDP, BC Greens to provide update on co-operation deal

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 5, 2025 3:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. NDP and Greens to share an update on cooperation agreement'
B.C. NDP and Greens to share an update on cooperation agreement
The BC NDP and the BC Green Party are expected to share an update Tuesday afternoon on their cooperation agreement. Richard Zussman has a preview.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Deputy B.C. Premier Niki Sharma and interim B.C. Green Leader Jeremy Valeriote are slated to provide an update on Tuesday on the agreement between their parties that cemented the NDP government’s slim majority.

Global News will stream the update live here at 2:15 p.m. PDT.

The one-seat majority the NDP won in October’s provincial election left the government vulnerable to MLA illness or absence, and would have required the traditionally neutral speaker of the legislature to cast frequent tie-breaking votes.

Click to play video: 'BC NDP and BC Greens sign cooperation deal'
BC NDP and BC Greens sign cooperation deal

Instead, the two parties inked a deal that sees the Greens’ two MLAs back the NDP on all confidence votes.

Story continues below advertisement

In turn, the government has incorporated a variety of proposals from the BC Green platform into their agenda, and has committed to “a relationship of trust based on good faith and no surprises.”

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Those priorities include creating Community Health Centres in all B.C. ridings, reviewing the performance of the entire health care system, and reviewing the NDP’s Clean BC climate program one year early.

The NDP also promised to consult the Greens on U.S. tariff and trade actions related to “shared initiatives” on housing, health care, transit, environment and social justice.

The agreement says the parties’ top shared priorities include the creation of “tens of thousands” of affordable non-market housing units, as well as a commitment to expand key transit routes to maintain cheap and reliable public transportation.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices