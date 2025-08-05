NDP, BC Greens to provide update on co-operation deal

Send this page to someone via email

Deputy B.C. Premier Niki Sharma and interim B.C. Green Leader Jeremy Valeriote are slated to provide an update on Tuesday on the agreement between their parties that cemented the NDP government’s slim majority.

The one-seat majority the NDP won in October’s provincial election left the government vulnerable to MLA illness or absence, and would have required the traditionally neutral speaker of the legislature to cast frequent tie-breaking votes.

Instead, the two parties inked a deal that sees the Greens’ two MLAs back the NDP on all confidence votes.

In turn, the government has incorporated a variety of proposals from the BC Green platform into their agenda, and has committed to “a relationship of trust based on good faith and no surprises.”

Those priorities include creating Community Health Centres in all B.C. ridings, reviewing the performance of the entire health care system, and reviewing the NDP’s Clean BC climate program one year early.

The NDP also promised to consult the Greens on U.S. tariff and trade actions related to “shared initiatives” on housing, health care, transit, environment and social justice.

The agreement says the parties’ top shared priorities include the creation of “tens of thousands” of affordable non-market housing units, as well as a commitment to expand key transit routes to maintain cheap and reliable public transportation.