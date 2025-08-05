SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Maple Leafs sign Villeneuve to extension

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2025 12:10 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman William Villeneuve to a one-year, two-way contract extension, the NHL club announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., recorded 40 points (four goals, 36 assists) in 55 games with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies last season.

He added two assists in two games during the Calder Cup playoffs.

Villeneuve has posted 90 points (nine goals, 81 assists) in 165 career regular-season AHL games.

The six-foot-two, 195-pound defenceman was originally selected by Toronto in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2020 NHL draft.

Before joining the Maple Leafs organization, Villeneuve posted 153 points (21 goals, 132 assists) in 216 career regular-season Quebec Major Junior Hockey League games with the Saint John Sea Dogs, while adding seven points (one goal, six assists) in 11 playoff games.

Villeneuve won the 2022 Memorial Cup with the Sea Dogs and was named to the 2020 and 2022 QMJHL second all-star team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

