Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney’s controversial jeans ad draws praise from President Trump

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted August 5, 2025 12:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump praises Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad amid backlash'
Trump praises Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad amid backlash
Even U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing in on it. Candice Cole explains why there’s a firestorm over Sweeney's 'good jeans' ad and how the company is responding.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. President Donald Trump is commending Sydney Sweeney for her recent American Eagle campaign, following a wave of social media backlash over its messaging.

The denim brand’s latest advertisement, fronted by the Euphoria actor, whose tagline plays on the words “jeans” and “genes,” has been targeted by critics who suggest the brand is celebrating traits typically associated with whiteness.

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My jeans are blue,” Sweeney says in the ad, which appears to have been scrubbed from the internet. Other versions still remain, such as this one, below.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Trump told a reporter while disembarking a plane in Pennsylvania, “Oh, she’s a registered Republican, oh, now I love her ad. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” he said.

His comments followed a claim that The White Lotus star registered with the Republican Party ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election. (Several news outlets confirmed and corroborated with publicly available records that Sweeney is a registered Republican. Global News viewed Florida voter registration for a Sydney Sweeney, listed as a Republican, with the same birthday as the actor.)

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The president continued to share his thoughts on the ad campaign on Truth Social.

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the “HOTTEST” ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are “flying off the shelves.” Go get ‘em Sydney,” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

American Eagle has defended the campaign, saying it is simply referring to the colour of Sweeney’s jeans.

The campaign “is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone,” the retailer wrote on Instagram.

Trending Now

The message marked the first response from the brand following days of backlash since the campaign’s launch last week.

In the run-up to its release, the company’s chief marketing officer told trade media outlets that it included “clever, even provocative language” and was “definitely going to push buttons,” The Associated Press reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Some critics have argued that the “genes” “jeans” wordplay is a nod, whether intentional or not, to eugenics, a discredited theory that held humanity could be improved through selective breeding for certain traits, including blue eyes and blonde hair.

Sydney Sweeney attends the ‘Echo Valley’ European Premiere at the BFI Southbank on June 10, 2025, in London, England. View image in full screen
Sydney Sweeney attends the ‘Echo Valley’ European Premiere at the BFI Southbank on June 10, 2025, in London, England. Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

Others have accused those knocking the campaign of reading too deeply into the messaging and imagery.

Some marketing experts said the buzz is always good, even if it’s not uniformly positive.

“If you try to follow all the rules, you’ll make lots of people happy, but you’ll fail,” Allen Adamson, co-founder of marketing consultancy Metaforce, said. “The rocket won’t take off.”

Sweeney has not commented on the backlash or confirmed her political affiliations.

— With files from The Associated Press

Story continues below advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices