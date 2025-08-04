Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Police investigate possible drownings as two people missing from Ontario lake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2025 3:20 pm
1 min read
Police say the search continues for two people who are believed to have drowned after going missing from an Ontario lake.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded Sunday to a report of a person going missing from Burleigh Falls, about 30 kilometres northeast of Peterborough.

They say two people had been swimming in the area and one of them fell into the water.

Police say bystanders jumped into the water to help, but while doing so, a second person went missing.

First responders searched the waters Sunday and are set to continue looking today for the two missing people.

Police ask the public to stay away from the area as first responders search the water.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

