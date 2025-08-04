Police investigate possible drownings as two people missing from Ontario lake

Send this page to someone via email

Police say the search continues for two people who are believed to have drowned after going missing from an Ontario lake.

Ontario Provincial Police say thOntario Provincial Police say they responded Sunday to a report of a person going missing from Burleigh Falls, about 30 kilometres northeast of Peterborough.ey responded Sunday to a report of a person going missing from Burleigh Falls, about 30 kilometres northeast of Peterborough.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say two people had been swimming in the area and one of them fell into the water.

Police say bystanders jumped into the water to help, but while doing so, a second person went missing.

First responders searched the waters Sunday and are set to continue looking today for the two missing people.

Police ask the public to stay away from the area as first responders search the water.