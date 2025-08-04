Deadliest construction holiday on Quebec roads in 10 years, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec provincial police say this has been the deadliest construction holiday in 10 years on the province’s roads and trails.

Police say 38 people died in collisions involving vehicles during the two-week period spanning July 18 to Aug. 3, including 31 on the road network.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In comparison, there were 17 deaths during last year’s holiday.

The victims include three children under the age of 10 and one adult who died in a single vehicle crash southeast of Quebec City on Saturday.

The summer construction holiday is one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with an estimated one-third of Quebecers on vacation.

Police say distracted driving, speeding and driving while impaired were factors in many of the crashes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2025.