Canada

Deadliest construction holiday on Quebec roads in 10 years, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2025 12:04 pm
1 min read
The word "police" is reflected on a Surete du Quebec vehicle in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
The word "police" is reflected on a Surete du Quebec vehicle in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. GAC
Quebec provincial police say this has been the deadliest construction holiday in 10 years on the province’s roads and trails.

Police say 38 people died in collisions involving vehicles during the two-week period spanning July 18 to Aug. 3, including 31 on the road network.

In comparison, there were 17 deaths during last year’s holiday.

The victims include three children under the age of 10 and one adult who died in a single vehicle crash southeast of Quebec City on Saturday.

The summer construction holiday is one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with an estimated one-third of Quebecers on vacation.

Police say distracted driving, speeding and driving while impaired were factors in many of the crashes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

