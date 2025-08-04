Road north of Toronto opens after escaped bison recaptured

See more sharing options

A road north of Toronto has reopened following a brief closure triggered when a group of bison escaped on Monday morning.

Just after 10:30 a.m., York Regional Police said Keele Street and Davis Drive in King, Ont., had been closed after “multiple” bison escaped.

The bison were headed toward the north side of Keele Street.

A little over an hour later, police said the road had reopened and most of the bison had been recaptured. One was still outstanding, as officers warned people not to approach it.

By 12:40 p.m., almost two hours after the road closure began, the final animal was found.

“All bison are accounted for and have returned home safe and sound,” police said in a social media post.