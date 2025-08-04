Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vulnerable woman reported missing from Annapolis Valley found dead: Nova Scotia RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2025 11:34 am
1 min read
An RCMP logo in shown on a vehicle in Montreal, Thursday, March 7, 2024. View image in full screen
An RCMP logo in shown on a vehicle in Montreal, Thursday, March 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP in Nova Scotia say a vulnerable 32-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Annapolis Valley has been found dead.

Police say Kerstin Marie Wetter was last seen at a residence on Highway 10 in the community of Nictaux, N.S., on Saturday afternoon.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Her body was found Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. in the woods nearby.

The Mounties had said officers were concerned for her wellbeing, though they did not say why she was considered vulnerable.

Trending Now

Police say the Nova Scotia medical examiner will determine what caused Wetter’s death.

Officers were at the scene this morning gathering information for an investigation that was in its early stages.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices