Vulnerable woman reported missing from Annapolis Valley found dead: Nova Scotia RCMP

RCMP in Nova Scotia say a vulnerable 32-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Annapolis Valley has been found dead.
Police say Kerstin Marie Wetter was last seen at a residence on Highway 10 in the community of Nictaux, N.S., on Saturday afternoon.
Get daily National news
Her body was found Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. in the woods nearby.
The Mounties had said officers were concerned for her wellbeing, though they did not say why she was considered vulnerable.
Police say the Nova Scotia medical examiner will determine what caused Wetter’s death.
Officers were at the scene this morning gathering information for an investigation that was in its early stages.
Comments