Crime

2 arrested after shooting in downtown Toronto: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2025 9:17 am
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Toronto police have arrested two men in connection with a weekend shooting downtown.

Police say they responded to a call about gunshots in the area of John Street and Adelaide Street West on Saturday at 10:34 p.m.

Officers arriving on the scene found a 36-year-old man who had been shot.

They say the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 26-year-old Mississauga man was charged with aggravated assault and firearms offences, and a 22-year-old Toronto man was charged with firearms-related offences.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

