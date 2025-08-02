Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 charged with first-degree murder in death of 19-year-old B.C. man

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2025 3:08 pm
1 min read
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. View image in full screen
An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Homicide investigators in British Columbia say four men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 19-year-old man earlier this year.

The province’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the men are in their 20s and are also each facing a charge of forcible confinement.

Police say a fifth man, a 19-year-old, has also been charged with forcible confinement.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators say the Abbotsford Police Department responded in late January to a report of a man being assaulted before being taken away in a vehicle.

Police say the victim was located three hours later with severe injuries and died in hospital just days later.

Investigators have said they believe this to be a targeted assault and not related to gang activity.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Homicide investigators take over Abbotsford suspicious care home death'
Homicide investigators take over Abbotsford suspicious care home death
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices