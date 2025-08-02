4 charged with first-degree murder in death of 19-year-old B.C. man

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators in British Columbia say four men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 19-year-old man earlier this year.

The province’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the men are in their 20s and are also each facing a charge of forcible confinement.

Police say a fifth man, a 19-year-old, has also been charged with forcible confinement.

Investigators say the Abbotsford Police Department responded in late January to a report of a man being assaulted before being taken away in a vehicle.

Police say the victim was located three hours later with severe injuries and died in hospital just days later.

Investigators have said they believe this to be a targeted assault and not related to gang activity.