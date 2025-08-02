Menu

Fire

Special air-quality statement for northern Ontario from Prairies wildfire smoke

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2025 1:13 pm
1 min read
Wildfire impacts on campgrounds
It's been a turbulent year for Manitoba campgrounds as wildfires affect tourism and the air quality. Teagan Rasche reports.
Wildfire smoke from the Prairies has prompted a special air-quality statement over much of northern Ontario Saturday.

Environment Canada says smoke from forest fires is causing reduced visibility and poor air quality that is expected to persist into Sunday for some areas.

The statement spans the northern part of the province stretching from North Bay and into western Quebec.

The weather agency says reduced air quality can cause mild eye, nose and throat irritation while more serious but less common symptoms include chest pains and a severe cough.

It recommends limiting time outdoors and rescheduling any outdoor activities or sports.

The air quality in North Bay, Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday morning was rated a seven or “high risk.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

