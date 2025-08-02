Menu

Crime

Project Gaslight extortion arsonist pleads guilty to torching Edmonton homes

By Karen Bartko & Erik Bay Global News
Posted August 2, 2025 12:21 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Project Gaslight extortion arsonist pleads guilty to torching Edmonton homes'
Project Gaslight extortion arsonist pleads guilty to torching Edmonton homes
WATCH: One of the accused in the Project Gaslight investigation, Manav Heer, pleaded guilty to four charges related to the Edmonton Police Service’s investigation into extortion and arson crimes by South Asians, targeting fellow South Asian community members who are home builders or have businesses in the Edmonton region. Erik Bay reports.
The years-long Project Gaslight investigation into extortions and arsons in and around Edmonton is now moving through the legal system.

One of the accused, Manav Heer, pleaded guilty in an Edmonton courtroom Friday afternoon to four charges related to the Edmonton Police Service’s investigation into crimes targeting South Asian community members.

Heer pleaded guilty to extortion, arson, conspiring to commit extortion and arson, and using an imitation firearm.

From shootings to new or under-construction homes being torched, police investigated dozens of crimes in the Edmonton region between October 2023 and January of this year that investigators said were extortions by members of the South Asian community against their own people — in particular, home builders and affluent community members.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police charge 6 more people in arson extortion case'
Edmonton police charge 6 more people in arson extortion case
The extortion scheme saw successful South Asian business people threatened for money in exchange for “protection” and officials said failure to pay out led to arsons — primarily at under-construction homes — and drive-by shootings.

The result? Tens of millions of dollars in damage and widespread fear in the community. In total, police investigated 40 crimes related to the extortion series.

Click to play video: 'Project Gaslight: Arson suspects getting burn materials from west Edmonton gas station'
Project Gaslight: Arson suspects getting burn materials from west Edmonton gas station

Heer was arrested, along with five other people, on July 25, 2024.

At the same time, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for another man: Maninder Singh Dhaliwal, who was believed to be the ringleader of the criminal organization responsible for the series of Project Gaslight extortions.

Edmonton police chief Dale McFee speaks about arrests made in Project Gaslight Friday, July 26, 2024. View image in full screen
Edmonton police chief Dale McFee speaks about arrests made in Project Gaslight Friday, July 26, 2024. Dave Carels / Global News

Dhaliwal was arrested in the United Arab Emirates on separate criminal charges near the end of 2024, and is still incarcerated in the Middle Eastern nation as Canada works to negotiate an extradition — a process complicated by the lack of a treaty to do so between Canada and the UAE.

In the meantime, the criminal cases against the other people involved in the crime spree are moving ahead.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Heer committed multiple home arsons but not all that were investigated.

The fires targeted different companies and the statement said Heer also sent text messages talking about arson and helped identify target properties.

It also said Heer shot the back window of a security guard’s vehicle with an airsoft gun.

The Crown said Heer was involved in arsons totaling around $10 million in damages.

No sentencing date has been set. His next court date will be in September, following an assessment.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton’s south Asian community ‘doesn’t feel safe’ amid new threats'
Edmonton’s south Asian community ‘doesn’t feel safe’ amid new threats

Crimes similar to what occurred two years ago have started up again in Edmonton, police said a few weeks ago when announcing a town hall (held this week) for those who are being threatened.

For every crime they know about, police suspect there are many others in which victims stay silent — fearful to come forward to police either because they’re afraid for their personal safety, or they come from a region where police are not trustworthy.

Because of that, officers in Edmonton are working to strengthen relations and build trust with the South Asian community.

Edmonton police reminded residents they can report tips anonymously to a third party: Crime Stoppers. The EPS also has a dedicated email (projectgaslight@edmontonpolice.ca) and phone number (780-391-4279) for South Asian community members who are being targeted.

