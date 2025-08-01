Man critically injured after e-scooter and vehicle collide in south Edmonton

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after allegedly running a red light while driving an electric scooter, and was then hit by a vehicle turning left at a busy south Edmonton intersection.
The crash between an SUV and the e-scooter happened Thursday afternoon.
The Edmonton Police Service said around 3:15 p.m., a westbound Dodge Durango was making a left-hand turn to go from 51 Avenue south on 106 Street, when it hit a man on his personal e-scooter.
Police said he entered the intersection against the red light, crossing in front of the SUV.
The 32-year-old man suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where on Friday police said he remained in stable condition.
The 38-year-old woman driving the SUV was not injured. No charges have been laid.
Get daily National news
The intersection was closed for a few hours on Thursday afternoon and evening as the EPS major collision investigation team collected evidence.
Police say they continue to investigate.
Comments