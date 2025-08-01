Man critically injured after e-scooter and vehicle collide in south Edmonton

See more sharing options

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after allegedly running a red light while driving an electric scooter, and was then hit by a vehicle turning left at a busy south Edmonton intersection.

The crash between an SUV and the e-scooter happened Thursday afternoon.

The Edmonton Police Service said around 3:15 p.m., a westbound Dodge Durango was making a left-hand turn to go from 51 Avenue south on 106 Street, when it hit a man on his personal e-scooter.

View image in full screen A vehicle and e-scooter collided in the intersection of 51 Avenue and 106 Street in south Edmonton on July 31, 2025. Global News

Police said he entered the intersection against the red light, crossing in front of the SUV.

The 32-year-old man suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where on Friday police said he remained in stable condition.

View image in full screen A vehicle and e-scooter collided in the intersection of 51 Avenue and 106 Street in south Edmonton on July 31, 2025. Global News

The 38-year-old woman driving the SUV was not injured. No charges have been laid.

The intersection was closed for a few hours on Thursday afternoon and evening as the EPS major collision investigation team collected evidence.

Police say they continue to investigate.