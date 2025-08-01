Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man critically injured after e-scooter and vehicle collide in south Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 1, 2025 6:05 pm
1 min read
A vehicle and e-scooter collided in the intersection of 51 Avenue and 106 Street in south Edmonton on July 31, 2025. View image in full screen
A vehicle and e-scooter collided in the intersection of 51 Avenue and 106 Street in south Edmonton on July 31, 2025. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after allegedly running a red light while driving an electric scooter, and was then hit by a vehicle turning left at a busy south Edmonton intersection.

The crash between an SUV and the e-scooter happened Thursday afternoon.

The Edmonton Police Service said around 3:15 p.m., a westbound Dodge Durango was making a left-hand turn to go from 51 Avenue south on 106 Street, when it hit a man on his personal e-scooter.

A vehicle and e-scooter collided in the intersection of 51 Avenue and 106 Street in south Edmonton on July 31, 2025. View image in full screen
A vehicle and e-scooter collided in the intersection of 51 Avenue and 106 Street in south Edmonton on July 31, 2025. Global News

Police said he entered the intersection against the red light, crossing in front of the SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

The 32-year-old man suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where on Friday police said he remained in stable condition.

Trending Now
A vehicle and e-scooter collided in the intersection of 51 Avenue and 106 Street in south Edmonton on July 31, 2025. View image in full screen
A vehicle and e-scooter collided in the intersection of 51 Avenue and 106 Street in south Edmonton on July 31, 2025. Global News

The 38-year-old woman driving the SUV was not injured. No charges have been laid.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The intersection was closed for a few hours on Thursday afternoon and evening as the EPS major collision investigation team collected evidence.

Police say they continue to investigate.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices