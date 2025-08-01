Winnipeg’s summer of smoke filled with toxins

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg is experiencing a record-breaking summer for wildfire smoke, with new data saying 2025 has already surpassed the previous record set in 1961.

Experts warn that this season’s smoke is uniquely dangerous, as forest fires in northern Manitoba release toxic metal elements like zinc, nickel and cadmium from mining areas into the air.

With the air quality health index regularly hitting “high risk” levels lately, researchers say that residents must take precautions as the long-term effects of wildfire smoke are still unknown.

