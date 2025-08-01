Menu

Environment

Winnipeg’s summer of smoke filled with toxins

By Hersh Singh Global News
Posted August 1, 2025 7:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg’s summer of smoke filled with toxins'
Winnipeg’s summer of smoke filled with toxins
Over the years, Winnipeg has seen its fair share of wildfire smoke. But this summer, the haze is breaking grim records. Global's Hersh Singh reports on what makes this year's smoke uniquely dangerous.
Winnipeg is experiencing a record-breaking summer for wildfire smoke, with new data saying 2025 has already surpassed the previous record set in 1961.

Experts warn that this season’s smoke is uniquely dangerous, as forest fires in northern Manitoba release toxic metal elements like zinc, nickel and cadmium from mining areas into the air.

With the air quality health index regularly hitting “high risk” levels lately, researchers say that residents must take precautions as the long-term effects of wildfire smoke are still unknown.

Watch the video above for more on the story.

