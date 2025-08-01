Ontario mother accused of killing her newborn baby, faces murder charge

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kingston, Ont., have arrested and charged a mother with second degree murder after her newborn child was found dead earlier this week.

On July 27 police started to look into a suspicious death at a home on the 1400 block of Albany Dr., in Kingston’s west end.

The investigation included assistance from several departments and the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Then on Tuesday, police said 22-year-old Thi My Nguyen, who is the baby’s mother, was arrested by detectives and charged with improperly interfering with a dead body.

She appeared in Kingston’s bail court on Wednesday and was held in custody at that time.

As a result of the investigation, police say the mother has now also been charged with the second-degree murder of a newborn child.

Due to the circumstances of the incident under investigation, police say no prior release was made, as there was no apparent risk to public safety.

Kingston police are asking anyone who believes they may have information about this crime to contact police.