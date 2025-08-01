Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Mother, five-month-old baby killed by falling tree at B.C. campground

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 1, 2025 2:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tree falls on woman and child at Comox Valley park'
Tree falls on woman and child at Comox Valley park
RELATED: A tragedy unfolded in Cumberland Thursday, when a tree fell onto a woman and baby at a popular park and campground on Comox Lake. Julia Foy has more on what we know so far.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 26-year-old mother and her five-month-old child have died after a tree fell on them at a popular Vancouver Island campground on Thursday.

The tragedy happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the Cumberland Lake Park Campground on Comox Lake, just outside of Cumberland.

“A tree fell on two people on the beach, one woman and one infant,” Deputy Cumberland Fire Chief Stephane Dionne told Global News on Thursday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“When we arrived on scene, the pedestrian was doing CPR on the patient and the infant, and we worked, we assisted them until B.C. Ambulance arrived.”

On Friday, Comox Lake RCMP said the mother died at the scene, while the infant — who had been rushed to hospital in critical condition — did not survive.

Trending Now

Police said they were working with the BC Coroners Service to determine the exact circumstances around the deaths. They do not believe there was any criminality involved.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties offered their appreciation and condolences to bystanders who leapt in to try and help “under heartbreaking circumstances.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices