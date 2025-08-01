Child hospitalized in Halifax after contracting measles: public health

Send this page to someone via email

A child who contracted measles has been admitted to a Halifax hospital, according to Nova Scotia Health Public Health.

In a release, the agency said the child is in stable condition at IWK Health Centre.

Public health said the family contacted the hospital before bringing the child in, enabling staff to take precautions to help prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

“Thanks to the family and IWK Health Centre’s diligence, there is no risk to others from this hospital visit,” stated Dr. Cristin Muecke, regional medical officer of health for northern zone.

There are now 44 cases of measles in the northern zone, which includes Colchester County, Cumberland County, Pictou County and East Hants.

This is an increase of nine cases since the last update on Wednesday.

In the release, public health said there were no new public exposure sites identified, as all reported exposures are beyond the period of time during which symptoms would typically appear.

Officials first reported a measles case in the northern zone on July 7.

They have said that the cases in that zone involve “low-vaccine” communities.