Sports

Marchand’s day with the Stanley Cup saw Crosby, MacKinnon join the party

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 1, 2025 10:16 am
1 min read
In a tradition unlike any other in sports, members of the Stanley Cup-winning team get a day with the trophy to do as they wish.

So far this summer, members of the Florida Panthers have taken to the trophy to jail, to swim with dolphins and to a Coldplay concert to relive one of the summer’s most talked-about events.

On Thursday, it was Brad Marchand’s turn, as the 37-year-old brought hockey’s most celebrated trophy to his hometown of Halifax.

The first notable appearance for the trophy came at a local drive-thru, as Marchand sat in the back and ordered a doughnut while sitting alongside Lord Stanley’s trophy.

Philip Pritchard, who is known as the Keeper of the Cup, posted a photo on X of the former Boston Bruin, almost ordering a Boston cream doughnut before making a safer choice.

Later in the day, Pritchard shared a photo of Marchand alongside a host of NHLers, including fellow Nova Scotians Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon.

Pritchard asked those who saw the photo to identify how many Stanley Cup rings were won by those pictured.

Later on, Marchand got an assist in taking a seat in the Cup.

MacKinnon posted a photo to his Instagram story of himself alongside Crosby and Marchand with the winner surrounded by the others who were wearing ‘BM63’ hats, a tribute to Marchand and his jersey number.

