Globetrotting European family’s adventure reaches — and ends — in Alberta

Three and a half years ago, Belgian husband and wife duo Nicolas and Anaïse Peetermans decided to uproot their lives and travel the world.

The couple sold their home in Belgium, packed up their three small children and bought an R.V., affectionately named “Jeff.”

“One day, we decided, oh, let’s go travel, let’s go travel with the kids so we can enjoy the time they are small and still care about us,” said Nicolas with a laugh.

He, like Anaïse, was already an avid traveller, but this was still a big step that hit a big speedbump just one kilometre in.

“We started with a mechanical problem, so we had to wait one year in Belgium to start it again when we already sold our house and everything,” said Anaïse.

However, the family of five finally began what they dubbed the ‘Waffle World Tour,’ travelling 60,000 km from Europe along the Silk Road to Asia, before ferrying the R.V. to Central America and driving up into Canada.

While architecture and tourism was certainly a bonus during the extended adventure, Nicolas says the best part was the conversations.

“I will say the greatest thing about travelling for us — aside from the food because I love to eat — is people. You tend to realize that people are awesome everywhere.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I will say the greatest thing about travelling for us — aside from the food because I love to eat — is people. You tend to realize that people are awesome everywhere."

He says it was eye-opening to chat with people in Iran, India, Mexico, and even here in Canada.

While cultures and customs may be vastly different from nation to nation, he says the people remain the same, yet still different.

The couple says this understanding was especially beneficial for their children, Esteban, Santiago and Livia. The oldest boys are 10-year-old twins, while their daughter is eight.

“I did like (travelling), but we had a few problems,” said Esteban.

He says while travelling around Asia, the world felt very different from the Europe he knew.

“They (pinch your cheeks and ruffle your hair) and that is ‘I love you,’ but it’s not very fun because it hurts,” he said with a grin.

Still, the child said it was fun to learn about different people from around the world, all while taking in surfing, diving and other activities.

The kids are homeschooled on the road, ensuring they haven’t fallen behind while experiencing this journey.

All good things must come to an end, though, and the Waffle World Tour has hit the finish line.

“When we decided to cross over to Central America, we said OK, let’s finish in Canada and then we will try to find a way to stay there,” said Anaïse.

Yes — even after exploring 38 countries across several continents, the Peetermans have decided that the best place to call home is none other than Lethbridge, Alberta.

“People are so nice, so respectful I will say as well — much more than in Europe as we are used to. So, all this makes us (speechless),” said Nicolas.

He said they are hoping to sort out visas, enroll their kids in school and find work to really settle down for the first time in almost four years.

“(We’ll) get these kids back to school and create a new life here in Canada.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "(We'll) get these kids back to school and create a new life here in Canada."

It all started with a bit of courage to make their dreams come true. This, they say, is crucial for anyone looking to begin any adventure.