Saskatoon city council votes to remove College Drive pedestrian overpass

At the meeting of Saskatoon city council this week, it was decided to remove the College Drive pedestrian overpass.
The change comes after it was discovered the ramp no longer meets proper safety standards. The goal is to have the new pedestrian crossing installed during construction for the rapid transit bus lanes.
Watch the video above to see an artist’s rendition of the changes being made.
