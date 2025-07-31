Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon city council votes to remove College Drive pedestrian overpass

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted July 31, 2025 6:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon city council votes to remove College Drive pedestrian overpass'
Saskatoon city council votes to remove College Drive pedestrian overpass
WATCH: Students who use the College Drive overpass can expect to see changes over the next few years, as council approves plans to make the crossing more accessible.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

At the meeting of Saskatoon city council this week, it was decided to remove the College Drive pedestrian overpass.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The change comes after it was discovered the ramp no longer meets proper safety standards. The goal is to have the new pedestrian crossing installed during construction for the rapid transit bus lanes.

Trending Now

Watch the video above to see an artist’s rendition of the changes being made.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices