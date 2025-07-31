Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Glooscap First Nation in Nova Scotia to launch seafood market this year

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2025 11:18 am
1 min read
A crate of lobsters is shown in Halifax on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
A crate of lobsters is shown in Halifax on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Andrew Vaughan. AV/SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The investment arm of Glooscap First Nation in Nova Scotia is launching a seafood market with local products caught and processed by its members.

Michael Peters, CEO of Glooscap Ventures, says the new market is part of the First Nation’s economic plan to keep profits from its businesses in the community.

Peters says the market will be built by a partnership between the First Nation and local firm Lindsay Construction, and it is expected to create 10 full-time jobs and 20 part-time positions once it opens later this year.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The CEO says the new market near Glooscap First Nation, located about 65 kilometres northwest of Halifax, will rely on local suppliers to sell produce, deli meats, seafood and baked goods.

Trending Now

However, the majority of the offerings will come from Glooscap Seafood, which is the fish harvesting and processing business run by the First Nation.

Story continues below advertisement

Glooscap Chief Sidney Peters says the new market shows how serious the First Nation is about building a strong future for its community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices