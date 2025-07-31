Menu

Crime

London man attacks pedestrian, steals dog: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 31, 2025 10:38 am
1 min read
A London man has been arrested after attacking a person out for a walk with their dog and stealing the furry friend.

The London Police Service responded to a robbery in the south end of the city over the weekend.

Shortly before 10:40 p.m. on July 27, police say a man walking his dog in the area of Base Line Road West and Cotswold Gate was approached by an unknown male.

The suspect male reportedly told the man to give him his dog and the two became involved in an argument.

Police say the suspect brandished a pair of pliers and struck the victim several times before taking the dog and fleeing on foot.

A citizen in the area called 911 and described the suspect to police.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect a short distance away without the dog.

The victim sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedic services.

The dog was later found at the suspect’s home and was reunited with the victim.

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old London man has been charged with one count of robbery.

The accused appeared in court on Wednesday.

