Eugenie Bouchard fans ready as she plays final pro match on Centre Court

Montreal tennis player Eugenie Bouchard burst onto the scene in 2014 when she made the finals at Wimbledon.

Once ranked 5th in the world, she announced her retirement from the sport after competing in this week’s Canadian Tennis Open Montreal.

As Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, fans are giving her a heroes’ welcome.

Watch the video above for the full story.