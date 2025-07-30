Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Eugenie Bouchard fans ready as she plays final pro match on Centre Court

By Tim Sargeant Global News
Posted July 30, 2025 6:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fans of Eugenie Bouchard ready to cheer her on as she takes Centre Court again in her final professional tennis tournament'
Fans of Eugenie Bouchard ready to cheer her on as she takes Centre Court again in her final professional tennis tournament
Watch: Eugenie Bouchard fans ready as she plays final pro match on Centre Court
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal tennis player Eugenie Bouchard burst onto the scene in 2014 when she made the finals at Wimbledon.

Once ranked 5th in the world, she announced her retirement from the sport after competing in this week’s Canadian Tennis Open Montreal.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, fans are giving her a heroes’ welcome.

Trending Now

Watch the video above for the full story.

Sponsored content

AdChoices