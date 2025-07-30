Menu

Fire

Pritchard Avenue house fire sends 1 to hospital, Winnipeg firefighters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 30, 2025 9:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service’s new 5-priority dispatch system goes live'
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service’s new 5-priority dispatch system goes live
RELATED: The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service's new five-priority dispatch system is now in effect. Iris Dyck explains how it works – Apr 23, 2025
One person was taken to hospital after a house fire on Pritchard Avenue Tuesday night, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.

One firefighter was also injured during the blaze, although not seriously enough to require further treatment. The fire was declared under control within half an hour of crews’ arrival just after 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the WFPS wasn’t able to give any damage estimates.

Click to play video: 'Demand for volunteer firefighters continues to grow'
Demand for volunteer firefighters continues to grow
