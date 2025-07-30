Pritchard Avenue house fire sends 1 to hospital, Winnipeg firefighters say

One person was taken to hospital after a house fire on Pritchard Avenue Tuesday night, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.
One firefighter was also injured during the blaze, although not seriously enough to require further treatment. The fire was declared under control within half an hour of crews’ arrival just after 8:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the WFPS wasn’t able to give any damage estimates.
