Canada

Toronto city staff refuse to work at 2 indoor pools due to high humidity

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 30, 2025 8:20 am
1 min read
City staff at two indoor pools in Toronto are refusing to work citing high humidity levels, according to the union.

CUPE Local 79, the union representing City of Toronto’s inside workers, said indoor humidex readings at two pools — Main Square and Birchmount — have been recorded between 40 C and 45 C this week.

The union said that threshold requires increased staffing levels, and the presence of medics when humidex reaches over 45 C under health and safety policies.

“The extreme heat conditions stem from malfunctioning Dectron units, which regulate humidity in indoor pool environments,” the union said.

“As a result, workers are exercising their right to refuse unsafe work under Ontario’s Occupational Health and Safety Act.”

On Tuesday, the City temporarily closed Birchmount Pool. The pool remains closed as of Wednesday morning.

A notice on the door early Wednesday read: “The pool is closed due to mechanical issues.”

Last month, Mayor Olivia Chow apologized for the closure of some city pools during that heat wave. The City of Toronto had temporarily closed some outdoor pools at the end of June due to humidex values being higher that 45 C.

“This latest series of work refusals follows similar incidents at the City’s outdoor pools, where staff were also exposed to dangerously high humidex levels without proper preparations or supports to prevent heat-related injuries,” the union said.

