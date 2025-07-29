Ozzy Osbourne to be honoured with funeral procession in Birmingham, England

Send this page to someone via email

Ozzy Osbourne will be honoured with a funeral procession in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

The rock icon, who died on July 22 at the age of 76, will ride through the streets of Birmingham in a hearse on Wednesday, July 30, according to the Birmingham City Council.

“The city of Birmingham is to pay its final respects to one of its most cherished cultural icons Ozzy Osbourne as his cortege and family visit Broad Street in the city that he loved,” city council announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The hearse carrying Osbourne’s body and accompanying vehicles will make their way down Broad Street from 1 p.m. local time to the Black Sabbath Bridge and bench, where thousands of fans have left heartfelt messages and tributes in recent days for the War Pigs singer.

The cortege will be accompanied by a live brass band performance — local musicians Bostin’ Brass — a final musical moment to honour the legacy of Osbourne, according to the press release.

The event is expected to draw large crowds of fans as they gather to say goodbye to “the man who helped shape the global heavy metal genre and who proudly carried the spirit of Birmingham throughout his career, whilst allowing his family a chance to see the many memories of his loyal fans have left alongside flowers and tributes.”

“Ozzy was more than a music legend — he was a son of Birmingham. Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral,” Coun. Zafar Iqbal, the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, said in a statement.

“We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves,” Iqbal added.

Birmingham City Council worked with partners over the weekend to coordinate the “respectful and safe public event” in collaboration with the Osbourne family, “who have kindly funded all of the associated costs.”

For those unable to attend, there will be a livestream of the Black Sabbath bench online for viewing.

Just over two weeks before his death, Osbourne delivered his last-ever live performance with the original lineup of Black Sabbath at Villa Park soccer stadium in their home city of Birmingham, central England, on July 5.

The singer sang from a black throne that rose up from under the stage.

“Let the madness begin!” he urged as he took the stage.

Later, he paid tribute to fans.

“I don’t know what to say, man, I’ve been laid up for like six years. You have no idea how I feel — thank you from the bottom of my heart,” the Crazy Train singer said. “You’re all … special. Let’s go crazy, come on.”

Osbourne performed several songs solo before being joined onstage for the first time in 20 years by Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Terence “Geezer” Butler and Bill Ward. The band ended a short set with Paranoid, one of its most famous songs.

On July 22, his family announced that Osbourne had died, saying, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

He is survived by his wife, Sharon, and his six children.

