Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Tourism is booming in Halifax, but it’s also raising prices for visitors

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted July 30, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax not the tourism bargain it once was compared to rest of Canada'
Halifax not the tourism bargain it once was compared to rest of Canada
WATCH: Industry officials say Halifax is enjoying a record-high number of visitors this summer, as the city becomes a must-see destination among Canadian travellers. But as Mitchell Bailey reports, Halifax isn’t the tourism bargain it once was compared with the rest of Canada – with demand outweighing the supply.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Industry officials say Halifax is enjoying a record-high number of visitors this summer, as the city becomes a must-see destination among Canadian travellers.

But those in the industry and tourists alike are finding Halifax isn’t the tourism bargain it once was compared with the rest of Canada.

Laura Grist and her family are visiting from Vancouver, and says her flight cost nearly two times more than their last trip to the Maritimes.

“The flights to get out here, not only were they packed to the rafters but they were really expensive. A lot more than I thought they’d be for travelling in Canada, for sure,” she said.

“For all (five) of us to come, I think it was $6,400.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The CEO of Discover Halifax says the city’s on track for a record tourism year. However, that influx is also causing costs to soar, with hotel prices ranging between $300 to $500 a night.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do know that there are less hotels. We have a few hotels that are down in renovations and some that are being built,” said Ross Jefferson.

“So until those come back up, it is a little bit difficult to find a room here in Halifax.”

Jefferson says nearly a million hotel rooms have been booked this year alone.

“We still have some of the lowest rates as we compare against the major cities across the country. But they are going up and they have gone up as compared to last year,” he said.

Trending Now

The organizer for the annual Halifax Busker Festival, Christina Edwards, says her crew will be rescheduling their setup times from evenings to early mornings due to the crowded waterfront.

“There’s just so many people walking around and we’ve got large trucks pulling in,” she said.

“So it becomes a safety issue for the pedestrians and children. So we have to reevaluate what we do for set up next year.”

Matthew Jelley, from the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, says domestic travel is up four per cent across the country, and if that demand persists, investments in infrastructure will have to follow.

“Where you have strong demand and where people believe that’s going to be sustained, you’ll see people putting their money in growing their operations and growing the capacity of the industry,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices