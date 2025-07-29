Menu

Canada

Advocate hopes review of N.B. right-to-information law strengthens weak legislation

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2025 1:03 pm
1 min read
Premier of New Brunswick Susan Holt speaks to media following the first minister’s meeting in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. View image in full screen
Premier of New Brunswick Susan Holt speaks to media following the first minister’s meeting in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. GAC
An advocate for government transparency hopes a review of New Brunswick’s right-to-information law makes it easier for the public to access documents and records.

The Liberal government has asked for public submissions on its election promise to modernize legislation governing the public’s right to obtain information from provincial departments and agencies.

The Centre for Law and Democracy last year ranked New Brunswick’s freedom-to-information system as one of the two worst in Canada, along with Alberta’s.

Residents who are denied access to a government document or record can appeal to New Brunswick’s information commissioner.

But Toby Mendel, director of the law and democracy centre, says a key weakness is that the information commissioner can only recommend that a department or agency release information.

Citizens are then forced into expensive court proceedings when governments don’t comply.

Mendel says he hopes New Brunswick will consider an appeal system like Newfoundland and Labrador’s, where the onus is on departments and agencies to go to court if they wish to ignore the commissioner’s recommendations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

