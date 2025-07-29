Passengers force limo driver to stop on Ontario highway over drunk driving fears

Send this page to someone via email

A limousine driver carrying 10 passengers was forced to pull over by those he was driving for suspected impairment, OPP say.

The OPP said that on July 11 just before 11 p.m., they responded to the limo pulled over on the shoulder of the QEW, Toronto-bound, near Fifty Road in Hamilton.

Police said one of the 10 passengers from the limo reported that they had forced the driver to pull to the shoulder and took away the keys to the vehicle as they believed that the driver was impaired.

OPP said a driver of a separate vehicle had also called police to report seeing erratic driving from the limo.

The limo driver was arrested and taken to the Niagara detachment for breath tests.

No injuries were reported and there was no collision, OPP said.

A 64-year-old Toronto man was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, having a blood alcohol content of more than 80, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

“The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education,” police said, adding the OPP relies on the public to report crime.