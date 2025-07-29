SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Jays recall lefty Easton Lucas to start vs Orioles

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2025 11:19 am
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled left-hander Easton Lucas from triple-A Buffalo.

Lucas will also start the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles.

In a corresponding move, Toronto optioned left-hander Justin Bruihl to Buffalo.

Lucas has gone 3-2 in five games and four starts for the Jays this season with a 5.82 earned-run average.

The 28-year-old went 2-3 in seven starts with a 5.35 ERA for Buffalo.

In another move, right-hander Lazaro Estrada has been appointed from triple-A Buffalo as the 27th man for both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

