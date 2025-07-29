Menu

Politics

Candidates vying for seat in Alberta byelection featuring Poilievre to debate tonight

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2025 11:45 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dozens of candidates signed up for Battle River-Crowfoot byelection'
Dozens of candidates signed up for Battle River-Crowfoot byelection
WATCH (July 17) Dozens of people have filed as candidates in the upcoming Battle River-Crowfoot byelection. One is Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, but most are independents who are running to protest the current electoral system. As Erik Bay tells us, one candidate says the move is undermining her campaign – Jul 17, 2025
Ten candidates vying to represent Battle River-Crowfoot in the House of Commons are to debate tonight in the riding’s largest municipality.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s press secretary Sarah Fischer says he will be attending the event hosted by the Camrose and District Chamber of Commerce ahead of the Aug. 18 byelection.

Poilievre is looking to win in the sprawling eastern Alberta riding after he lost his long-held Ottawa seat of Carleton in the April general election.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is seen during a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, July 14, 2025 View image in full screen
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is seen during a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, July 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The writ was dropped last month after Conservative Damien Kurek, who handily won the seat in the April vote, stepped down so Poilievre could run.

Story continues below advertisement

About 210 candidates were registered to run as of Monday on Elections Canada’s website, including Liberal candidate Darcy Spady, the NDP’s Katherine Swampy, Independent Bonnie Critchley and dozens of others sponsored by the Longest Ballot Committee protest group.

Independent candidate Bonnie Critchley campaigns in the riding of Battle River-Crowfoot, where Pierre Poilievre is attempting to earn a seat in Camrose, Alta., on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. View image in full screen
Independent candidate Bonnie Critchley campaigns in the riding of Battle River-Crowfoot, where Pierre Poilievre is attempting to earn a seat in Camrose, Alta., on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Amber Bracken/ The Canadian Press

Elections Canada says adapted ballots requiring electors to write out the name of their preferred pick will be available at polls given the unusually long list of candidates.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

