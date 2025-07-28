Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health

More measles exposures reported in Winnipeg

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted July 28, 2025 9:11 pm
1 min read
Several locations in Winnipeg are the site of possible measles exposures.
The province says four locations in Winnipeg were recently exposed to measles.

They are:

  • Child and Family Services offices on 290 Jarvis Avenue from 10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
  • La Grotta Mediterranean Market on 1360 Taylor Avenue from 11:30 a.m- 1:45 p.m.
  • West Coast Kids on unit 4-1290 Kenaston Boulevard from 11:55 a.m- 2:25 p.m.
  • HomeSense, unit K1-1585 Kenaston Boulevard from 12:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m.
Anyone at these sites is asked to monitor for symptoms until August 12.

