More measles exposures reported in Winnipeg

The province says four locations in Winnipeg were recently exposed to measles.
They are:
- Child and Family Services offices on 290 Jarvis Avenue from 10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- La Grotta Mediterranean Market on 1360 Taylor Avenue from 11:30 a.m- 1:45 p.m.
- West Coast Kids on unit 4-1290 Kenaston Boulevard from 11:55 a.m- 2:25 p.m.
- HomeSense, unit K1-1585 Kenaston Boulevard from 12:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m.
Anyone at these sites is asked to monitor for symptoms until August 12.
