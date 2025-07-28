More measles exposures reported in Winnipeg

See more sharing options

The province says four locations in Winnipeg were recently exposed to measles.

They are:

Child and Family Services offices on 290 Jarvis Avenue from 10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

La Grotta Mediterranean Market on 1360 Taylor Avenue from 11:30 a.m- 1:45 p.m.

West Coast Kids on unit 4-1290 Kenaston Boulevard from 11:55 a.m- 2:25 p.m.

HomeSense, unit K1-1585 Kenaston Boulevard from 12:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m.

Anyone at these sites is asked to monitor for symptoms until August 12.