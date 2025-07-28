‘Didn’t see it coming’: Suspect identified in deadly Maple Ridge neighbour dispute

Send this page to someone via email

As RCMP and B.C.’s police watchdog investigate the recent tragic chain of events in Maple Ridge, those who knew the man suspected of breaking into his neighbours’ home, setting their vehicles on fire and killing them before taking his own life, describe him as a good family man and a very kind person.

Across the street from a community memorial outside the home of retirees Bruce Richards and Roxanne Davidson, a handful of bouquets of flowers are set up on the lawn of Trevor Hillman’s residence near Dewdney Trunk Road and 240 Street.

Dianne Hammer often visits her son and his family in the neighbourhood where she used to live, and said Hillman was very kind to her grandchildren.

“He loved my little grandkids, he gave them the displaced toys that theirs grew out of, and the kids really liked him a lot,” Hammer told Global News.

“He was willing to talk to them anytime, he helped my grandson with his little dirt bike, things like that.”

Hammer said her conversations with Hillman were always enjoyable, although she was aware he had been involved in a years-long feud with Richards and Davidson over parking and issues with the couple’s dog on his property.

“I realize there was this issue going on between the two families,” said Hammer. “To see such raw hatred, it seemed to me that it just really upset me to see it going back and forth.”

On July 23, around 6:40 p.m., police were called to the neighbourhood for a report of a dispute.

RCMP said officers spoke to several people at the scene and left without making any arrests.

Just over four hours later, police returned to the same location following reports of a vehicle fire, break and enter, and shots fired.

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), RCMP discovered two vehicles and an attached garage on fire. A dog and two people, later identified by neighbours as Richards and Davidson, were found deceased inside a home.

The suspect, said IHIT, was believed to be armed with a weapon inside a neighbouring home, so police contained the residence.

Around 2:10 a.m., RCMP entered the home with assistance from the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, and a man was found deceased inside from what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound.

Neighbours have identified Hillman, who was married with grown children, as the suspect.

“I didn’t see it coming,” said Hammer.

“It’s sad that people’s lives were taken over whatever the dispute was,” neighbour Tricia Darton told Global News.

Darton said she often saw Hillman working in his yard or having a cigarette outside as she walked by, and didn’t find him to be very talkative.

“I don’t want to say unfriendly, but not responsive,” Darton said. “Seemed like he just wanted to be left alone.”

Hammer said she never expected that such a tragedy would unfold.

“I know he didn’t seem very happy,” Hammer said in an interview. “I think he was stressed out, which we all are … but no indication that anything like that would happen.”

Hammer said she spoke with Hillman’s wife on Sunday.

“She’s not doing well, but she knows that my son and family were supporting her and she appreciates that,” said Hammer.

Richards and Davidson’s home was boarded up on Sunday as the community attempts to heal amid many unanswered questions.

“You can’t really judge right, because we don’t know what people are going through, and you don’t know what someone could be struggling with,” said Darton.

Hillman was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, which represents 13,000 workers in B.C., including crane and heavy equipment operators.

IUOE Local 115 did not respond to an interview request from Global News.

“He had a big heart,” recalled Hammer.

“He was a kind man, and whatever happened to him was something out of control, and we won’t know why it did.”