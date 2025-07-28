Jays transfer right-hander Francis to 60-day IL

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have transferred starting right-hander Bowden Francis to the 60-day injured list due to right shoulder impingement.

Francis was initially placed on the 15-day IL on June 17.

The 29-year-old has struggled this season after a career year in 2024. He has a 2-8 record with a 6.05 earned-run average, having allowed 19 home runs in 14 starts this season.

Story continues below advertisement

Francis went 8-5 last season with a 3.30 ERA and allowed 17 homers in 13 starts.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In other moves, the Jays reinstated infielder Will Wagner from the restricted list and listed him as active for Monday’s series opener in Baltimore.

Toronto also optioned outfielder Alan Roden to triple-A Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2025.