Weather

Environment Canada issues heat warnings for much of B.C. Interior

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 28, 2025 3:57 pm
Hot summer day and forty degrees Celsius on a thermometer. Thermometer in summer day shows high temperature degree with sun in background. View image in full screen
Hot summer day and forty degrees Celsius on a thermometer. Thermometer in summer day shows high temperature degree with sun in background. Getty Image
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for a large portion of the British Columbia Interior.

In the Okanagan Valley, Fraser Canyon, South Thompson, Boundary and West Kootenay regions, the weather and climate agency is warning of daytime temperatures reaching 35 to 37 C, with overnight lows holding near 18 C.

The North Thompson, 100 Mile, Cariboo, Prince George and Stuart—Nechako regions are forecast to see daytime temperatures of 29 to 34 C, with overnight lows in the 14 C range.

“A building ridge of high pressure will usher in warmer temperatures from Tuesday to Thursday this week. Each day may be slightly warmer than the previous day. The coolest temperatures are expected near sunrise,” Environment Canada said.

Seniors, people with pre-existing physical or mental health conditions, and those who live alone or use drugs are at the greatest risk, it added.

Environment Canada is urging people to watch for signs of heat illness, including feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst, headache, unusually dark urine, and to take breaks and seek out cool spaces.

