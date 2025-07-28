Environment Canada issues heat warnings for much of B.C. Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for a large portion of the British Columbia Interior.

In the Okanagan Valley, Fraser Canyon, South Thompson, Boundary and West Kootenay regions, the weather and climate agency is warning of daytime temperatures reaching 35 to 37 C, with overnight lows holding near 18 C.

The North Thompson, 100 Mile, Cariboo, Prince George and Stuart—Nechako regions are forecast to see daytime temperatures of 29 to 34 C, with overnight lows in the 14 C range.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“A building ridge of high pressure will usher in warmer temperatures from Tuesday to Thursday this week. Each day may be slightly warmer than the previous day. The coolest temperatures are expected near sunrise,” Environment Canada said.

Seniors, people with pre-existing physical or mental health conditions, and those who live alone or use drugs are at the greatest risk, it added.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada is urging people to watch for signs of heat illness, including feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst, headache, unusually dark urine, and to take breaks and seek out cool spaces.