Canada

Man found lying on Toronto roadway was stabbed multiple times: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 28, 2025 12:10 pm
1 min read
Police at the scene investigating. View image in full screen
Police at the scene investigating. Global News
Toronto police say a man found lying on the roadway early Monday morning had multiple stab wounds.

Duty senior officer Brian Maslowski told reporters police were called to St. Clair Avenue, just east of Runnymede Road, at around 3:25 a.m.

Maslowski said it was initially thought the man was involved in a collision with a vehicle. When officers arrived, they determined he was a victim of a stabbing.

The 55-year-old victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, Maslowski said.

Maslowski said investigators believe the man was stabbed in one area before he made his way across the street, where he was found.

A suspect in his mid-40s was arrested and is facing charges.

Maslowski would not elaborate on the circumstances as to what led up to the stabbing. He also wouldn’t comment on the relationship between the victim and the accused.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

