Man found lying on Toronto roadway was stabbed multiple times: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man found lying on the roadway early Monday morning had multiple stab wounds.

Duty senior officer Brian Maslowski told reporters police were called to St. Clair Avenue, just east of Runnymede Road, at around 3:25 a.m.

Maslowski said it was initially thought the man was involved in a collision with a vehicle. When officers arrived, they determined he was a victim of a stabbing.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 55-year-old victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, Maslowski said.

Maslowski said investigators believe the man was stabbed in one area before he made his way across the street, where he was found.

A suspect in his mid-40s was arrested and is facing charges.

Maslowski would not elaborate on the circumstances as to what led up to the stabbing. He also wouldn’t comment on the relationship between the victim and the accused.