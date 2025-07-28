SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Carney set for affordability announcement as next U.S. tariff date looms

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 28, 2025 8:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Carney makes affordability announcement in PEI
Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to make an announcement on affordability in Prince Edward Island on Monday as the date for Canada to reach a trade deal with the U.S. looms.

The Prime Minister’s Office says in Carney’s itinerary he will be announcing new measures to lower costs for Canadians.

He will then take questions from reporters following the announcement.

The announcement comes just four days before U.S. President Donald Trump’s Aug. 1 deadline for countries around the world to reach a trade deal with his administration.

Click to play video: 'Carney, premiers talk trade as Trump’s new tariff deadline looms'
Carney, premiers talk trade as Trump’s new tariff deadline looms
Trump threatened Canada with a 35 per cent tariff on all goods not exempted by the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) starting Aug. 1 if a deal isn’t reached.

However, 50 per cent tariffs remain on steel and aluminum exports to the U.S., as well as 25 per cent on the automotive industry. Copper duties are also expected to take place later this week.

The president has not said if the Aug. 1 deadline will have any impact on those tariffs.

More to come.

