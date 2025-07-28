Carney set for affordability announcement as next U.S. tariff date looms

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to make an announcement on affordability in Prince Edward Island on Monday as the date for Canada to reach a trade deal with the U.S. looms.

The Prime Minister’s Office says in Carney’s itinerary he will be announcing new measures to lower costs for Canadians.

He will then take questions from reporters following the announcement.

The announcement comes just four days before U.S. President Donald Trump’s Aug. 1 deadline for countries around the world to reach a trade deal with his administration.

2:11 Carney, premiers talk trade as Trump’s new tariff deadline looms

Trump threatened Canada with a 35 per cent tariff on all goods not exempted by the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) starting Aug. 1 if a deal isn’t reached.

Story continues below advertisement

However, 50 per cent tariffs remain on steel and aluminum exports to the U.S., as well as 25 per cent on the automotive industry. Copper duties are also expected to take place later this week.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The president has not said if the Aug. 1 deadline will have any impact on those tariffs.

More to come.