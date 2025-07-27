Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. man attacked by cougar has minor injuries after he says he punched it

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2025 5:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Expanded Whistler Blackomb closures due to cougars'
Expanded Whistler Blackomb closures due to cougars
For the second day in a row, large areas of Whistler Blackcomb were closed to hikers and mountain bikers due to cougar activity. As Alissa Thibault reports, people who saw the cougars say they weren't backing down easily – Jun 22, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A British Columbia man suffered minor injuries after fending off a cougar attack by punching the animal in the face in the province’s northern Interior.

The province’s Conservation Officer Service says in a social media post that the attack happened on Saturday around 11 a.m. near Smithers, B.C., some 1,000 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The service says the man was working near Lake Kathlyn when the animal approached and swiped his upper body.

The man told officers that he punched the cougar in the face and the animal then disengaged.

Trending Now

The service says the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and did not need to be hospitalized.

Officers set a live trap in the area and surveyed the scene but did not locate the cougar, and the service says it is monitoring the vicinity in case another response is necessary.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices