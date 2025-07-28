Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Grizzly attack near Creston leaves man with ‘significant’ injuries

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2025 12:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man seriously injured after bear attack near Creston'
Man seriously injured after bear attack near Creston
A man has been left with significant injuries after being mauled by a grizzly bear. His wife, managing to scare off two of the animals during the frightening encounter near West Creston. Troy Charles has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man has suffered “significant” injuries after a grizzly bear attack in the British Columbia Interior.

The province’s Conservation Officer Service says in a post on Facebook that the attack happened at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday along the Kootenay River near West Creston, B.C.

The post says a couple were e-biking along the river when the woman heard her husband scream, then saw a bear running toward her.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The service says the woman used bear spray on the animal to deter it, then saw a second one attacking her husband.

The woman then used the bear spray again, and both bears ran off as a result.

Trending Now

The man was taken to hospital in Cranbrook, B.C., via ambulance and underwent surgery for unspecified injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The service says three major trails in the area have been closed while officers scoured the vicinity and set traps, but no bears were spotted or captured.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices