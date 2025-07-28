Grizzly attack near Creston leaves man with ‘significant’ injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A man has suffered “significant” injuries after a grizzly bear attack in the British Columbia Interior.

The province’s Conservation Officer Service says in a post on Facebook that the attack happened at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday along the Kootenay River near West Creston, B.C.

The post says a couple were e-biking along the river when the woman heard her husband scream, then saw a bear running toward her.

The service says the woman used bear spray on the animal to deter it, then saw a second one attacking her husband.

The woman then used the bear spray again, and both bears ran off as a result.

The man was taken to hospital in Cranbrook, B.C., via ambulance and underwent surgery for unspecified injuries.

The service says three major trails in the area have been closed while officers scoured the vicinity and set traps, but no bears were spotted or captured.