Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal police investigating suspicious death in Saint-Léonard

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2025 2:47 pm
1 min read
Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found with upper body injuries in Saint-Léonard early Sunday. He died at the scene. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found with upper body injuries in Saint-Léonard early Sunday. He died at the scene. Christinne Muschi/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred early this morning.

A 911 call around 4 a.m. alerted emergency services to a man lying unconscious on a street in the city’s Saint-Léonard borough.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police found the man had an upper body injury, possibly caused by a sharp object, and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has not been released.

Trending Now

Police established a security perimeter at the location, but said earlier this morning that the circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown.

A section of the street was closed in both directions and an investigation is ongoing.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices