Montreal police investigating suspicious death in Saint-Léonard

Montreal police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred early this morning.

A 911 call around 4 a.m. alerted emergency services to a man lying unconscious on a street in the city’s Saint-Léonard borough.

Police found the man had an upper body injury, possibly caused by a sharp object, and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has not been released.

Police established a security perimeter at the location, but said earlier this morning that the circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown.

A section of the street was closed in both directions and an investigation is ongoing.