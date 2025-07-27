SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Sports

Jays place all-star Kirk on seven-day injured list

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2025 12:21 pm
1 min read
Share

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have placed all-star catcher Alejandro Kirk on the seven-day injured list with a concussion.

In a corresponding move, the club selected catcher Ali Sanchez to the Major League roster and will be active for Sunday’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers.

The 26-year-old Kirk was pulled in the fourth inning of Saturday’s 6-1 win over the Tigers after he took a foul tip off his face mask.

He was replaced by Tyler Heineman shortly after.

Kirk is sixth in MLB with a batting average of .304.

He also has seven home runs and 47 runs batted in in 88 games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

