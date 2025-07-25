Some diners test positive for rare parasite after eating at popular Calgary-area restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services says there have been 235 people identified with symptoms of gastrointestinal illness — including 18 lab-confirmed cases of E. coli — after dining at the Saskatoon Farm, a popular Calgary-area restaurant about 20 minutes southeast of the city, earlier this month.

AHS says two of those people have been hospitalized, although one has since been discharged.

“This E. coli that has been presumptively identified is an E.coli that’s not normally found in treated drinking water — and if we see it, it’s often a sign of some sort of contamination,” said AHS Medical Officer of Health Dr. Francesco Rizzuti, in a late Friday afternoon press conference.

“It can lead to gastrointestinal illness.”

Rizzuti said three of the people who have tested positive for E. coli have also tested positive for a parasite called entamoa histolytitica, which can cause a severe gastrointestinal illness called amoebiasis weeks to months after infection.

While so far nobody has tested positive for amoebiasis, Rizutti said, “in some severe cases (it) can lead to other infections outside of the stomach and GI tract — so heart, liver, lungs, very rare, but we do know it can happen.”

Some of these are not immediate symptoms, but they can lead to serious illness, added Rizzuti.

As a result, AHS will be asking more people to get tested, in case they have been infected by the parasite. Specifically, anyone who ate or consumed water or beverages at the restaurant between July 1 and 16, 2025 are being asked to call Healthlink (811) for more information , even if they haven’t developed any symptoms of illness.

That testing will take place after July 30 and Rizzuti said more information will be provided next week.

AHS investigators have identified the farm’s water system as the likely source of the outbreak.

“What we understand is that … there were some complaints of maybe unusual taste to the water around July 15 of 16,” said Rizzuti.

“We’re continuing to investigate a number of samples — really trying to understand exactly what it is — but from what we’ve understood from talking with the site, interviews with these 235 individuals, the common thread that continues to come up is consumption of beverages, water, or food that was produced with water from that contaminated cistern.”

The farm has since switched its water system to a different source and Rizzuti said testing by AHS has confirmed there is no contamination and it is safe for consumption.

However, he said there is ongoing testing being done and the facility will remain closed until AHS public health inspectors and medical officers of health determine there is no ongoing risk to the public.

“The reopening plan is contingent on ensuring that there’s a safe water supply — a sustainable water supply,” said Rizzuti.

He’s also asking anyone else who has been experiencing symptoms of gastrointestinal illness, such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain or diarrhea, to call Healthlink at 811 or their family health care provider immediately.